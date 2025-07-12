‘Peddi’ promises a cinematic storm with Shiva Rajkumar’s fierce FL

Global star Ram Charan is all set to raise the bar in action cinema with his upcoming film Peddi, a high-octane rural sports action drama that promises to merge emotional depth with never-before-seen visual grandeur. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is turning heads for its scale, compelling character reveals, and impactful First Shot Glimpse.

Bankrolled by Venkata Satish Kilaru’s Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film is being crafted on a massive canvas with top-tier talent from across industries.

Adding to the excitement, the makers recently unveiled the first look of Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday. Donning a fierce stare, thick handlebar moustache, and rugged persona, Shiva Rajkumar as Gournaidu exudes raw power and intensity, promising a role that will leave a lasting impact.

The film also features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, alongside seasoned actors Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in significant roles.

Cinematography is being handled by visual genius R Rathnavelu, while the soul-stirring music will be composed by Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman. The editing department is led by National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli, ensuring every frame delivers impact.

With a grand release slated for March 27, 2026, aligning with Ram Charan’s birthday, Peddi is gearing up to be a landmark film in Indian cinema. From rural grit to emotional highs and power-packed visuals, Peddi is shaping into a spectacle fans won’t want to miss.