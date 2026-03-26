‘Peddi’ team confirms Ram Charan is safe after minor injury

Ram Charan’s much-awaited pan-India action drama Peddi continues to build massive anticipation as the makers announced a major update regarding its promotional campaign. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, the film is gearing up for a grand worldwide release on April 30.

The film has already created a strong buzz with its promotional content. The first glimpse received a tremendous response, while the music composed by A. R. Rahman has turned into a chartbuster, with songs like “Chikiri Chikiri” and “Rai Rai Ra” going viral globally.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have now announced that the much-awaited “Game Glimpse” from Peddi will be released on March 27 at 11:07 AM. The team promises it to be a high-voltage, mass-loaded visual treat.

Meanwhile, the production team addressed recent reports about Ram Charan sustaining an injury on set. Clarifying the situation, they stated that the actor is completely safe. He reportedly suffered a minor injury to his left eye during filming and underwent a small medical procedure. The team confirmed that he will resume shooting from the next day, with no disruption to the schedule.

The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani in key roles.

With a strong technical team and soaring expectations, Peddi is poised to emerge as one of the biggest blockbusters of the summer season.