Peppy Bhojpuri Song 'Pakdail Ba Medical Report Me'

These days Bhojpuri songs are creating a buzz on the internet with their peppy lyrics and awesome local aura… One such song which is bagging myriads of views on YouTube is 'Pakdail Ba Medical Report Me' video song.

This peppy song is crooned by Pramod Premi Yadav and is tuned by Priyanchu Singh. Lyrics credit goes to Raushan Singh Vishwash.

Here is the complete video of this Bhojpuri number… Have a look!

Both the actors killed it with their performances and made the video a worth watch for all the Pramod Premi fans.



The cute nokejhok and love between the lead pair added enough romance to the video making it a hit one on the trending list.