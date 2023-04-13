Photo Moment: Jr. NTR Hosts James Farrell & Prominent Film Personalities

Jr. NTR's popularity skyrocketed to an international level following the massive success of his film, RRR, in which he played the role of Bheem with perfection, winning the hearts of many. He is currently shooting for his 30th film, directed by Koratala Siva, with Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

Recently, Jr. NTR hosted a few notable personalities, including James Farrell, Vice President International of Amazon Studios, and several other prominent figures from the film industry at his residence. Tarak shared the images on social media, which have now gone viral.

The photos show India's pride SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, Mythri producers Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda. Fans are thrilled to see Rajamouli and NTR in the same frame, as the two share a close bond.