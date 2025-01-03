Playing a cop in a humour filled film is exciting: Meenakshi Chaudhary

As the festive season approaches, “SankranthikiVasthunnam,” a highly anticipated family entertainer starring Victory Venkatesh, Anil Ravipudi, and produced by Dil Raju, is all set for a grand release. Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary, who plays a pivotal role in the film, shares her excitement about the film, her character, and her experience working with such a stellar team.

How does it feel to be a part of ‘SankranthikiVasthunnam’?

I’m thrilled and incredibly grateful. This is my first time trying my hand at comedy, and I must say, playing a cop in a comedy film is a new and exciting experience. The audience will enjoy seeing me in a completely different light. I also performed action sequences for the first time, and it was so much fun. I hope everyone loves my character!

Last time, you came with ‘Guntur Kaaram’, and now with ‘SankrathikiVasthunnam’ in this season. How it feels?

It feels surreal to be part of this amazing festival. I’m so thankful to the directors and producers for giving me these wonderful opportunities.

Did you take any references for your cop role?

Honestly, my dream was always to play a cop, and I’m lucky this role came early in my career. I didn’t specifically take any references, but I come from a family with an army background, so I have a basic understanding of the officer’s lifestyle. I did some homework to get into character.

How was it working with Venkatesh?

It was an absolute delight! He’s such a wonderful human being, always spreading positivity. His comic timing is spot on, and he’s incredibly energetic. He’s fit and full of enthusiasm, which makes working with him a fantastic experience.

What’s next for you?

I’m working on a film with Naveen Polishetty, and there are two more films that the makers will announce soon. I’m really excited about what’s to come!

Meenakshi Chaudhary’s infectious enthusiasm and her role in SankranthikiVasthunnam have certainly generated a buzz ahead of its release, promising a memorable experience for the audience this Sankranti.