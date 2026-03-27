‘Podagantimayya Ninnu Purushothama’ motion poster gets unveiled

The motion poster of the upcoming Telugu film Podagantimayya Ninnu Purushothama was unveiled on the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami, generating curiosity among audiences. The poster was released by several noted directors, marking a grand beginning for the project. The film is being produced by Surekha Kolachela under the Kolachela Dream Works banner.

Directed by A. Phaneendra, the film is touted as a gripping comedy-drama with a unique narrative structure. Featuring Yatindra and Ramya Dinesh in lead roles, the story unfolds over the course of a single night, largely set within a hospital backdrop, promising an intense and unconventional cinematic experience.

At the launch event, the makers revealed that Yatindra will be seen in a distinctive Brahmin avatar, which is expected to be one of the film’s major highlights. The team expressed confidence that the blend of humor, drama, and suspense will strike a chord with audiences.

The production team also announced that the principal shoot will commence after April 15. The film is planned to be completed in a tight 40-day schedule across Amalapuram and nearby locations.

On the technical front, Suresh Ragutu is handling cinematography, while Avinash Kurumana is composing the music. Editing will be overseen by Prashanth Teja, with Pavan Kumar Tammineni serving as the Executive Producer.