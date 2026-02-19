Political storm brews over ‘The Kerala Story 2’ as leaders clash on free speech and social impact

A major political controversy has erupted over the upcoming film The Kerala Story 2, with leaders from multiple parties expressing sharply divided views on its message, intent, and impact on social harmony. While leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have come out strongly in support of the film, opposition parties have raised concerns about its potential to deepen communal divisions.

BJP National Spokesperson Shazia Ilmi defended the film, questioning calls for a ban and stressing the importance of freedom of expression. She stated that any film produced and cleared under existing legal frameworks should be allowed to reach audiences, even if sections of society disagree with its content. According to her, debate and discussion are the appropriate democratic responses, not censorship. “Freedom of expression cannot be selectively applied,” she remarked, urging critics to counter the narrative through dialogue rather than prohibition.

Another BJP spokesperson, R. P. Singh, described the film as highlighting what he called a “serious national issue,” alleging that “love jihad” is being used as a tool for religious conversions. He claimed the opposition to the film stems from discomfort with the realities it portrays, asserting that controversial facts should not be suppressed.

In contrast, leaders from the People’s Democratic Party and the Indian National Congress criticised the film as divisive. PDP MLA Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi alleged that the film forms part of a broader attempt to “dehumanise Muslims,” claiming that the entertainment industry is being weaponised to malign an entire community. Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat echoed constitutional concerns, arguing that many such controversies arise when governance and public discourse drift away from constitutional values.

Leaders from the Samajwadi Party also dismissed the film’s claims, warning against narratives that portray Muslims as inherently deceptive or dangerous. They stressed that crimes should be punished under law, regardless of religion, but rejected the idea of widespread conspiracies.

With leaders across parties locked in sharp disagreement, The Kerala Story 2 has now become more than a film release — it has turned into a flashpoint in the wider national debate on cinema, free expression, and social responsibility.