Pooja Hegde starts dubbing for her Bollywood biggie

Actress Pooja Hegde is currently balancing multiple projects following her appearance in Coolie, with one of her major upcoming films being the Hindi entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film features an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

As the film gears up for its theatrical release on June 5, 2026, Pooja has commenced dubbing for her portions. The actress shared the update with her fans through a social media post, offering a glimpse from the dubbing studio and building excitement around the project.

Directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the film is positioned as a fun-filled romantic entertainer. Known for his signature comedy style, David Dhawan is expected to deliver a lighthearted and engaging cinematic experience with this project.

The film also boasts a strong supporting cast, including Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips Films banner, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is expected to offer a blend of romance, humor, and entertainment. With dubbing work now underway, the film is progressing steadily towards its release, raising anticipation among fans.