Pooja Hegde’s bold fashion statement

Pooja Hegde isn't a stranger to being splashed all over the internet due to her sizzling fashion sense. And again, it has happened with one of her latest Dubai looks. The actress has been on a trip and left the fans gaga over one such showstopper series of pictures that she posted on social media.





Pooja looked simply stunning, wearing the last outfit in bright yellow dress with daring cleavage and thigh-high slit showing through, and completed this look with silver earrings, matching heels, and glamorous make-up. Her open hair was a mere touch to infuse into it without much of efforts effortless elegance. One could say that every pose is full of confidence, which once again proves her a proper fashion icon.





Adding more to this appeal was that Pooja had captioned the post with the iconic quote from Gone With the Wind as, "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn." That strong quote itself defines her fearless approach towards fashion and her unapologetic confidence in embracing it.





Not surprisingly, her fan and fashion followers celebrate her as a "fashion queen" as she continues to set the trends with a penchant for impeccable style. Pooja's effortless charm and bold choices of fashion create ripples on and off the screen.

