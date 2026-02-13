Positive 'O'Romeo' Day 1 advance booking report - Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer sells over ONE LAKH tickets

The movie ‘O’Romeo’ starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri ,directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, has started to screen from today. The prebooking ticket number is 119839 tickets. From advanced booking, the star Shahid Kapoor has already earned RS. 3.05 crore. Moreover, Shahid Kapoor new movie is expected to earn RS.5.9 crore. As per the report, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune are the major contributors to book in advance.

This movie is going to be one of the best set for Shahid Kapoor. He has not received a single hit after ‘Kabir Singh’. The star cast of ‘O’Romeo’ includes Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vikrant Massey. This movie is based on the book ‘Mafia Queens Of Mumbai’ written by Hussain Zaidi.

According to the live reports shared on O'Romeo day 1 collection, till date O Romeo has successfully sold over 50,648 tickets all over India. Shahid Kapoor Triptii Dimri film is presently planned for a massive 8,595 shows available in the 2D Hindi format. Financially, the movie has previously locked in a realised gross of ₹1.19 Crore. However, when it is about to book seats, the total possible gross collection stands at a striking ₹3.27 Crore.

Directly inspired by the real incidents, this movie is supported by Sajid Nadidwala Entertainment. The movie promises for an emotional drama based on seek retaliation love.