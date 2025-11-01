Prabhas unveils ‘Shambhala: A Mystical World’ trailer; promises a supernatural spectacle

The trailer of Shambhala: A Mystical World, starring Aadi Sai Kumar, has created a huge buzz after being unveiled by Rebel Star Prabhas, who also extended his best wishes to the team. The mystical thriller, directed by Ugandhar Muni, blends elements of science fiction, mythology, and supernatural mystery, offering a fresh cinematic experience.

The trailer opens with an intense mythological narration, tracing back to a fierce cosmic battle between Lord Shiva and a powerful demon. The fallout from this divine war gives rise to a mysterious celestial phenomenon — a recurring theme rooted in ancient texts like the Agni Purana, which warn that such battles can unleash dark forces upon Earth.

Aadi Sai Kumar plays a logical and skeptical geo-scientist who travels to a remote village to study this celestial occurrence. However, he soon faces a series of mysterious murders and supernatural events that shake his scientific beliefs. The film follows his quest to decode an ancient enigma that threatens humanity.

Produced by Rajasekhar Annabhimoju and Mahidhar Reddy under Shining Pictures, Shambhala features Archana Iyer, Swasika, Ravi Varma, Madhunandan, and Siva Karthik in key roles. With Praveen K Bangari’s striking visuals and Sricharan Pakala’s haunting score, this Christmas release promises a gripping, visually grand experience.