Prabhas's Adipurush Will Lock The Horns With Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan

From yesterday, the celebrations for the movie buffs have begun! After Chief Minister Uddhav ji announced the date of re-opening of the theatres, on the whole, the release dates of 14 movies were announced. Right from Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Raksha Bandhan to Ahan Shetty's Tadap, the release dates of most of the upcoming movies are out! Off late, the makers of Prabhas's Adipurush also announced the release date and surprised the audience.



Bollywood's ace trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news through his Twitter page… Take a look!

Prabhas's Adipurush will be released on 11th August, 2021…

Well, this movie will get clashed with Akshay Kumar's s family drama Raksha Bandhan!

The makers of Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan also announced the release date yesterday night!

In this pic, Akshay Kumar sported in a yellow kurta and is seen discussing something with his director Anand L Rai.

Adipurush will be made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. This Om Raut's directorial is being bankrolled by Bushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners. The cinematography field will be handled by Kharthik Palani and Apurva Motiwale & Ashish Mhatre will take care of the editing department. Prabhas being the lead actor is essaying the role of Lord Rama and B-Town's handsome actor Saif Ali Khan as the 'Ravana'. Glam doll Kriti Sanon will be seen as 'Sita' and Sunny Singh will portray the role of Lakshman.

Coming to Raksha Bandhan, this movie is being directed by Anand L Rai and is produced filmmaker and Alka under the Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films banners. This movie has Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth in other important roles. Speaking about the plot of the movie, it showcases the love, bonding and attachment of a brother and sisters. Akshay Kumar will essay the role of brother and Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth will be seen as his sisters.

Both Adipurush and Raksha Bandhan movies will hit the screens on 11th August, 2021…