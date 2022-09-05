Prakash Raj, Shobita Dhulipalla, Rahman And Vikram Prabhu Are Introduced From Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

The most-awaited movie of Kollywood and the dream project of ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam Ponniyin Selvan – 1 is all set to release this month. Even the makers of this periodic movie are also creating hype on social media with their amazing digital promotions. They already revealed the first look posters of Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Sarath Kumar and Jayam Ravi. Now, they also unveiled the character posters of few more actors like Shobita Dhulipala, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Lal, Jayachirta and Rahman.



The makers dropped the posters on their Twitter page… Take a look!

Shobita Dhulipala



Along with sharing the motion poster, Shobita also wrote, "Quick witted, courteous and so much more than what meets the eye! Presenting @sobhitad as Vanathi! #PS1 #PonniyinSelvan #CholasAreComing. In theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #ManiRatnam @arrahman @madrastalkies @lyca_productions @tips".

Every rose has its thorns. The Emperor, the Queen Mother and the Son who wants it all! Meet @prakashraaj as Sundara Chozhar, Jayachitra as Sembiyan Maadevi and @actorrahman as Madhurantakan! 2 days to go for the Grand audio and trailer launch of #PS1!! #PonniyinSelvan pic.twitter.com/VnXjRHUDR4 — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) September 4, 2022

Here comes the motion poster of Vikram Prabhu, Laal and Prabhu… The makers also wrote, "Brave. Fierce. Loyal. Friends in need, protectors indeed. Meet @iamvikramprabhu as Parthibendran Pallavan, Prabhu as Periya Velaar and @LalDirector as Malayaman! #PonniyinSelvan #ManiRatnam @arrahman @madrastalkies_ @LycaProductions @Tipsofficial @tipsmusicsouth".

The grand trailer and audio launch event will be held in Chennai on 6th September at Nehru Indoor Stadium and all the lead actors will be present there along with some special guests and the captain of the ship Mani Ratnam.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it showcased a glimpse of the grandeur tale of Ponniyin Selvan. Being the periodic tale of the Chola dynasty, Jayam Ravi and Vikram are essaying the roles of brothers and are seen fighting for the motherland in the wars. Even Trisha who is essaying the role of Kundavai Pirattiyar will be seen as their sister. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai will be seen as Nandini and Aditya will fall in love with her and it is seen in the teaser. Karthi as Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan is the brave, adventurous and sarcastic warrior prince of the Vaanar Clan while Sarath Kumar aka Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar is seen as the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom from the Paluvettaraiyar clan who was respected for his valour and 64 scars he got in battles. Even Prakash Raj, Shobita Dhulippala, Prabhu, Nassar, Kishore, Mohana Raman and Jayachitra are also seen in prominent roles.

Ponniyin Selvan - 1 movie will be released in two parts and it has an ensemble cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala. Ace music director AR Rahman tuned the songs for this periodic movie. It is being directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam and is produced by the director in association with Allirajah Subaskaran under the Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions banners.

Character Introduction:

• Sarath Kumar as Periya Pazhuvettarayar

• Radhakrishnan Parthiban as Chinna Pazhuvettarayar

• Chiyaan Vikram as Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan

• Karthi as Vanthiyathevan

• Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini

• Trisha as princess Kundavai

• Jayam Ravi as the great Raja Raja Chola

• Shobita Dhulipala as Vanathi

• Vikram Parbhu as Parthibendran Pallavan

• Prabhu as Periya Velaar

• Lal as Malayaman

• Prakash Raj as Sundara Chozhar

• Jayachitra as Sembiyan Maadevi

• Rahman as Madhurantakan

This movie will hit the big screens worldwide on 30th September, 2022…