Pranab Mukherjee Demise: Mahesh Babu, Kamal Hassan, Mohanlal And A Few Other Celebrities Offer Condolences To The Former President

The former President and Indian political stalwart Pranab Mukherjee passed away a few hours ago in the Army's Research and Referral Hospital, Delhi. Pranab ji's son Abhijit Mukherjee announced this sad news through his Twitter page.

Pranab ji had a fall at his Rajaji Marg house and thus had a blood clot in his brain a few days ago. Doctors operated on him and successfully removed the clot but then he was tested positive for Covid-19. Gradually his health condition got deteriorated and he fell into a deep coma. Then all of a sudden he breathed his last today evening.



Film Industry celebrities from Kamal Hassan to Mahesh Babu, mourned for Pranab ji's loss and offered their condolences through social media… Have a look!

Mahesh Babu

Nithiin

Parineeti Chopra

Venkatesh Daggubati

Sai Dharam Tej

Sreenu Vaitla

Varun Dhawan

Koratala Shiva

Ajay Devgn

Shilpa Shetty

Rakul Preet Singh

Kamal Hassan

Mohanlal

Varun Tej Konidela

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Hrithik Roshan

Taapsee Pannu

Thaman

Neeraja Kona

Shabana Azmi

RIP Pranab ji…

