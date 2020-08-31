Pranab Mukherjee Demise: Mahesh Babu, Kamal Hassan, Mohanlal And A Few Other Celebrities Offer Condolences To The Former President
The former President and Indian political stalwart Pranab Mukherjee passed away a few hours ago in the Army's Research and Referral Hospital, Delhi. Pranab ji's son Abhijit Mukherjee announced this sad news through his Twitter page.
Pranab ji had a fall at his Rajaji Marg house and thus had a blood clot in his brain a few days ago. Doctors operated on him and successfully removed the clot but then he was tested positive for Covid-19. Gradually his health condition got deteriorated and he fell into a deep coma. Then all of a sudden he breathed his last today evening.
Film Industry celebrities from Kamal Hassan to Mahesh Babu, mourned for Pranab ji's loss and offered their condolences through social media… Have a look!
RIP Pranab ji…