Pratik Gandhi aces the titular role of anti-caste social reformer in ‘Phule’ trailer

Mumbai: The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Phule’, based on the life of social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule was unveiled on Monday. The film stars Pratik Gandhi as Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as his wife, Dnyanajyoti Savitribai Phule.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the relentless struggle of the legendary reformers while they attempted to change the status quo of women, particularly widows and Dalits in the contemporary Maharashtrian patriarchal society.

Talking about the film, Pratik Gandhi shared, "I am fortunate that I got to live the life of the legendary Mahatma, on screen. I could feel the immense struggle and opposition that he endured as he, along with his wife, dismantled an age-old societal system designed to oppress those at the lowest rungs of the social hierarchy”.

The gripping trailer captures the fierce opposition the Phules faced while advocating for women’s education, the rights of widows, and the upliftment of marginalised communities. Through powerful dialogues and intense moments, the trailer showcases the Phules’ defiance against deeply entrenched traditions that sought to limit access to education and dignity for the lower castes.

The film is helmed by Ananth Mahadevan, and promises a stellar narrative of social justice, women’s emancipation, and the fight against caste oppression.

Patralekhaa said, “Alongside Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai laid the very foundation for modern education and social equality in India. She brought in a significant change for the girl child in our country but her story is not told enough. I am glad Anant sir decided to make a film on their life and I got to play her”.

Director Ananth Mahadevan emphasised the film’s emotional depth, stating, "These stories that are lost somewhere in history, need to be told to the young generation. Imagine two people decided to change the world for the better, in spite of the immense opposition that they had to face. Their story is truly inspiring”.

Produced by Dancing Shiva Films, and Kingsmen Productions, ‘Phule’ will be released theatrically on April 11 by Zee Studios.