Prince Narula backs couples in reality shows, clarifies stance on actors versus influencers debate

Television personality Prince Narula shared his perspective on couples participating in competitive reality shows, stating that strong relationships can thrive even in high-pressure environments.

Speaking during an interaction, Narula said he fully supports couples entering such shows together, provided their bond is solid and both individuals are capable competitors. He emphasised that participation should be based on mutual strength and understanding rather than hesitation.

Referring to his recent stint on the reality show The 50, where he appeared alongside his wife Yuvika Chaudhary, Narula said their partnership did not complicate his game. Instead, he approached the competition with a clear mindset, allowing Yuvika to play independently while offering guidance only when necessary. He noted that she proved herself as a strong contestant and performed commendably throughout the show.

During the conversation, Narula also addressed the controversy surrounding his earlier remarks on the actors versus influencers debate. He acknowledged that his comments were widely misinterpreted, leading to unnecessary backlash.

Clarifying his stance, he explained that his intention was not to undermine influencers as a whole but to highlight the disparity in opportunities within the entertainment industry. According to him, while some influencers genuinely create meaningful and inspiring content, others gain visibility through less substantial material.

Narula expressed concern that talented actors often miss out on work opportunities due to a lack of strong social media presence, whereas individuals with large followings sometimes attract attention despite limited acting credentials. He stressed that the industry should strike a balance and recognise genuine talent alongside digital influence.