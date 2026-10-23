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Priyadarshi’s Idupu Kayitham Also Joins December Race
In Short
Coming to this December, we already have Naga Chaitanya’s Vrushakarma which is scheduled to hit the theatres on 4th December. Even Balakrishna’s Dada, Nagarjuna’s King 100 are ready to hit the screens on the occasion of Christmas festival.
It is well known that this year’s Pongal witnessed some great theatrical releases. Coming to Summer, Ram Charan’s Peddi and a few other movies entertained the audience. But the Dussehra had only Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 and Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali.
Coming to this December, we already have Naga Chaitanya’s Vrushakarma which is scheduled to hit the theatres on 4th December. Even Balakrishna’s Dada, Nagarjuna’s King 100 are ready to hit the screens on the occasion of Christmas festival. Young hero Kiran Abbavaram also decided to lock horns with these two biggies with his Reality movie. On the other hand, even Nithiin’s Alias Rukmini is also scheduled to release on 4th December. How can we forget Vishwak Sen’s Legacy? Even this movie is also releasing on the same date.
Thus, the first week and the last week of December are already jam-packed! Coming to the third week, it already has Shah Rukh Khan’s King movie. And now, Priyadarshi also joined the December race but picked the right choice by locking in 11th December for his Idupu Kayitham movie. The makers too confirmed this news on social media and delighted the netizens!
A journey of two souls, countless family emotions & a lifetime of beautiful memories ❤️✨
#IdupuKayitham GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON DECEMBER 11th, 2026! 😍
A wholesome cinematic experience for you & your family! ❤️✨
#IdupuKayithamOnDec11th #IK @aryasukku @Thabithasukumar @TheBunnyVas @SukumarWritings @BunnyVasWorks @Preyadarshe #NagaDurga #VamsiReddyDondapati @sureshbobbili9 #BalReddyP #SreedharSompally @saregamasouth— Sukumar Writings (@SukumarWritings) October 23, 2026
This post reads, “A journey of two souls, countless family emotions & a lifetime of beautiful memories #IdupuKayitham GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON DECEMBER 11th, 2026! A wholesome cinematic experience for you & your family!”
This movie is being directed by Vamshi Reddy Dondapati and produced by Bunny Vas and Thabitha Sukumar under Bunny Vas Works and Sukumar Writings banners. This movie features Priyadarshi Pulikonda as Srinivas alongside Naga Durga, Mime Madhu, Abhay Bethiganti, Racha Ravi, Jordar Sujata, Bithiri Sathi, Chandravva, and Shivajyothi.
Well, it is all known that the film sparked a controversy regarding regional discussions. So, most of them are eagerly awaiting for the release of this family drama!
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