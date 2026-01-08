Priyanka Chopra looks battle ready in a fierce avatar as ‘Bloody Mary’ in ‘The Bluff’

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to explore uncharted territory with her upcoming swashbuckling action thriller The Bluff, where she takes on the fierce role of a pirate named Ercell Bodden. The film is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on February 25, 2026, and ahead of its release, Priyanka has unveiled striking first-look stills that have instantly grabbed attention online.

Sharing the images on Instagram, Priyanka introduced her character with the caption, “Mother. Protector. Pirate. Meet Bloody Mary #TheBluff | Feb. 25. 2026 Only on @PrimeVideo.” The stills showcase her in a battle-ready, blood-soaked avatar, reflecting the ruthless pirate she once was. However, the visuals also hint at a softer, emotional side, as her character navigates motherhood after leaving behind a violent past.

Set in the late 1800s, The Bluff follows the journey of Ercell Bodden, famously known as “Bloody Mary,” a former pirate who escapes her brutal crew to start a new life in the Cayman Islands. Living quietly as a mother, her fragile peace is shattered when her former crew tracks her down, forcing her to confront the dangerous world she thought she had left behind.

The film promises intense physical and emotional conflict, with Priyanka seen facing off against formidable adversaries while also protecting her family. Reacting to the first look, her husband Nick Jonas expressed his excitement on Instagram Stories, praising her performance and calling it “absolutely incredible.”

Backed by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studios in association with Amazon MGM Studios, The Bluff also stars Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Bobby Deol, among others, making it one of the most anticipated action releases on OTT.