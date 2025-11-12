Priyanka Chopra’s Power-Packed Comeback in SS Rajamouli’s Globe Trotter | Meet Mandakini, the Desi Action Queen

The makers of Globe Trotter have revealed Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini.

Earlier, they introduced Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha.

In the new poster, Priyanka is seen in a yellow saree, jumping in the air and firing a gun as explosions light up behind her.

Her look shows a mix of power and action.

Director SS Rajamouli shared the poster on X and welcomed her back to Indian cinema.

This film marks Priyanka’s return to Indian movies after six years.

Her teaming up with Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu makes Globe Trotter one of the most talked-about films.











