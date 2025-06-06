Producer Ajay Mysore and Actress Shubhashree Get Engaged; Launch 'Majesty in Love' at Grand Ceremony

Popular film producer Ajay Mysore and actress Shubhashree, known for her appearance on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7, got engaged in a lavish ceremony in Hyderabad. The event was a star-studded affair, graced by several celebrities from the film and television industry.

Among the notable guests were actor Sai Kumar, actor Sohel, fellow Bigg Boss contestants, and many others. The pre-wedding celebrations, including mehendi, sangeet, and the engagement, were conducted with grandeur and vibrant festivities.

Adding a personal and artistic touch to the event, the couple launched their special song titled ‘Majesty in Love’ during the ceremony. The romantic track begins with a voiceover by Sai Kumar and is composed by Siddharth Watkins, with vocals by Sahithi Chaganti. Interestingly, the couple revealed that their love story began during the making of this song, making its release at their engagement all the more meaningful.

Speaking at the event, veteran actor Sai Kumar expressed his heartfelt wishes, saying, “Ajay Mysore is a dear friend. He personally visited our home to invite us to this special occasion. I wish both Ajay and Shubhashree a very happy married life ahead.”

The team behind Majesty in Love also joined the celebration and performed the song live, entertaining the guests and adding to the celebratory spirit.

Ajay Mysore, under Ajay Mysore Productions, has produced films like Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu and 10th Class Diaries, along with several acclaimed short films. He is also known for acting in over 50 music albums.

The couple is set to tie the knot in Australia in July 2025, and preparations are already underway for what promises to be another beautiful celebration