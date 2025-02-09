Producer Sahu Garapati shares insights in making of ‘Laila’

Vishwaksen’s upcoming film Laila, a romantic action entertainer, is making waves with its intriguing promotional content and growing buzz. Directed by Ram Narayan and produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, the film stars Akanksha Sharma alongside Vishwaksen. With its infectious music and a trailer that has garnered rave reviews, Laila promises a unique blend of love and comedy, set to hit theaters on February 14.

In a recent press conference, producer Sahu Garapati shared insights into the making of the film. He explained that the film's main appeal lies in its comedy, with the protagonist, Sonu (played by Vishwaksen), embarking on a transformative journey. The character evolves from a love story in the first half to taking on the persona of Laila, fighting for justice. This emotional transformation forms the crux of the film's storyline. The comedy, according to Garapati, is light-hearted and relatable, designed to entertain audiences without crossing into adult comedy.

Garapati also revealed that megastar Chiranjeevi praised the trailer and Vishwaksen’s performance, acknowledging the actor's bold choice of a unique role. Additionally, Garapati shared details of his next venture with Chiranjeevi, which will begin filming in May-June and is slated for release next Sankranthi.

With director Ram Narayan perfectly capturing Vishwaksen’s energy and presenting the film’s story with great precision, Laila is poised to be a fun and heartwarming ride. The film is expected to appeal to both youth and family audiences, making it an exciting watch for all.