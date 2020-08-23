Puneeth Rajkumar's Stance On Hindi Imposition, 3 Language Policy in NEP

Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar has shared some of his views about learning Kannada on Social media.



But Netizens have questioned him about his stand on imposition of dual language policy. The fight against imposition of Hindi is gaining momentum as many celebrities and Politicians are taking part in the debate in this regard.

They are sharing their opinions about not making Hindi compulsory in school textbooks. In this regard, a tweet made by the power star has given rise to a debate on this issue.

Vasishta Simha and Nikhil Kumara Swamy who recently stepped into sandalwood had tweeted that dual language policy has to be implemented in Karnataka. Vasishta had stated "Like in Tamil Nadu and a few northern states, selection of other languages must be made optional for the learners, no other language has to be imposed in the pretext of adding a third language."

Vasishta also made an appeal to join hands to oppose the imposition of triple language policy. But Puneeth's post on social media has no mention of any of these issues, but his voice for pro-kannda is quite loud. "We all aspire to learn Kannada. A mother teaches first her mother tongue to the child. A child's language of thought process will be in the child's mother tongue. Only when a child learns his mother tongue will he be able to get strength and confidence to react and respond. Language is an emotion. Our emotion is Kannada. Let us learn and teach kannada," thus tweeted Puneeth.

Interestingly, his tweet has been posted along with a picture of his late father Dr Rajkumar who batted for Kannada language. Annavru, as he is fondly called in the industry has also sung several songs hailing the mother tongue which is often played on Kannada Rajyotsava (Karnataka formation Day) marked on November 1 every year.

Have a look at this tweet..

But it appears fans of the actor are not very convinced with this tweet. They want to know Puneeth's stand on the imposition of dual language policy and they want Puneeth to make his stand clear and are waiting curiously for his response.



Puneeth will be next seen in Yuvarathnaa. The movie stars Sayyeshaa, Sonu and Dhananjay in lead roles. The movie is directed by Santosh Anandram. This is the director's second collaboration with Puneeth after Rajakumara which was a massive hit. S Thaman has scored the music in Yuvarathnaa which is produced by Hombale Films.

Meanwhile, DMK chief MK Stalin too rejected the Centre's 3-language policy and said that Tamil Nadu will maintain status quo on Annadurai's dual Language policy.

Kanimozhi wrote to the Centre about Ayush Ministry event which took place recently in which non-Hindi speaking participants were asked to leave. Terming that as Hindi domination and discrimination against other languages, Kanimozhi demanded action against the Ayush Secretary.