Punjabi music star Shubh announces ‘The Supreme Tour’ across North America

Punjabi music sensation Shubh has announced his first-ever headline arena tour in North America titled “The Supreme Tour”, calling it a dream come true.

Expressing his excitement, Shubh said, “Bringing my live show to the North American circuit and connecting with my fans in real time is a source of immense excitement. This tour represents a dream realized, and I eagerly anticipate sharing my passion and music with my global fanbase and taking Punjab to the world.”

The tour, organized in collaboration with global events promoter Live Nation, will begin in August 2025 with a four-city run. It will kick off in Oakland, followed by stops in Vancouver and Toronto, and will conclude in September in New Jersey. Additional dates for arena shows in Dubai, the United Kingdom, and possibly India are expected to be announced later, with the tour wrapping up in early 2026.

Shubh’s signature style fuses traditional Punjabi folk sounds with modern hip-hop and R&B influences, winning him a devoted global audience.

Fans can look forward to an electrifying live performance featuring his chart-topping hits such as “Cheques,” “One Love,” “We Rollin,” “King Shit,” “Elevated,” and “Baller.”

The 32-track setlist will also include exclusive unreleased songs and surprise guest appearances.

Based in Canada, the 28-year-old artist rose to fame in 2021 with his single “We Rollin” and released his debut album Still Rollin in 2023.

In January 2025, Shubh dropped Sicario, a 10-track album showcasing his versatility, debuting at No. 24 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart.

Following this success, his single “Supreme” released in April 2025 debuted on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100, becoming an anthem of bold self-expression.

Shubh’s “The Supreme Tour” promises to be a vibrant celebration of Punjabi music

on a global stage.