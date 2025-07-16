Punjabi TV actress Isha Kaloya to make Hindi fiction debut with show ‘Jhalee Ki Kahani’

Mumbai: Punjabi TV actress Isha Kaloya, who was last seen playing the lead role of Heer in the popular the show “Heer Tey Tedi Kheer,” is all set to make her debut in Hindi television industry with upcoming show 'Jhalee ki kahani'.

Isha, who will be seen essaying the role of one of the leads, named Amrit, expressed her excitement and said: “I’m super excited for this show as this is my debut to the magical TV industry. Also co-incidentally my character name is Amrit, and I'm from Amritsar. I'm enjoying this connection.”

She added: “It's a name with deep roots in Hindu and Sikh traditions, often associated with divine sustenance and the elixir of life.”

Tagging it as a “dream come true”, she said: “I'm all thankful to the producers, Pradeep sir and Rajesh Ram sir."

She continued it’s a celebration time for me and my family.

"My dad (Mr. Ashok Kaloya) and mom (Mrs. Jyoti Kaloya) are overwhelmed and already counting days to see me on screen. They are back in my hometown Amritsar. When I told my parents about this opportunity, they were really happy.”

She said it was a happy yet emotional moment for them.

“My success is all because of the blessings I get from them. They always trust and believe in me which motivates me. I look forward to earning more love from my audience," she said.

The show which will also star Vishal Gandhi and Apeksha Malviya and be produced by Predeep Kumar and Rajesh Ram Singh’s production house Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

The banner has previously given shows such as Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Choti Sarrdaarni, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Deewaniyat etc.

Talking about “Heer Tey Tedhi Kheer”, which also stars KP Singh, revolves around clumsy yet cheerful Heer, who after getting married to a rigid DJ, discovers that married life means embarking on the challenging journey of becoming a mother-in-law to three older women.