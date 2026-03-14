R Madhavan alerts netizens of fake account: This person is not connected to me

Mumbai: Actor R Madhavan has warned the netizens about a fake account through his latest social media post. The '3 Idiots' actor revealed that someone is using his name to get in touch with people.

However, Madhavan has clarified that the accused has no connection to him or his team whatsoever.

He further shared that the necessary steps are being taken to hold the person responsible accountable for his actions.

Madhavan wrote, "FRAUD ALERT… THIS PERSON IS NOT CONNECTED TO ME OR MY TEAM IN ANY WAY. THEY CLAIM TO PRESENT ME AND SPEAK TO PEOPLE ON THE I SOCIAL MEDIA ON MY BEHALF. THIS IS TOTALLY A FRAUD ACCOUNT KINDLY BE AWARE... NO other account either represents me nor speaks on my behalf on Instagram or any social media. PLS NOTE AND BE AWARE.. Appropriate steps are being taken to hold this person accountable.. @rohanmyra2 @instagram. (sic)".

His Instagram post even included a screenshot of the account mentioned, ensuring that people are not misled anymore.

On the work front, Madhavan will soon be seen in the second instalment of the blockbuster series, "Dhurandhar".

The actor who is seen as IB director Ajay Sanyal in the franchise shared how nature quietly rewrote the plan for the film’s opening shot.

Madhavan revealed on social media that the director of the movie, Aditya Dhar, had envisioned a bright, sunny day, a contrast to the darkness within the aircraft in the scene, however fate had other plans.

“#Dhurandhar. Aditya had always imagined this to be a bright sunny day with blue skies to show the contrast between the beauty and the beast inside the plane. As luck could have it, I brought in the rain....because I was referred to as the RAINMAN on the set. Every time I came onto the set...there was torrential rain. But-this grey Skies and look worked out perfectly for us as the first shot...... sometimes it's best to go with what is handed to you, because a bigger design is in place,” the text on the post went.