‘Raanjhanaa’ IP row: Eros International sues ‘TereIshk Mein’ team for ₹84 Cr

Dhanush and filmmaker Aanand L Rai recently reunited for TereIshk Mein, marking their second collaboration after the cult romantic drama Raanjhanaa. While the new film did not receive the same unanimous critical acclaim as the 2013 blockbuster, it managed a decent box office run backed by reasonable word of mouth. However, the film has now landed in legal trouble.

According to reports, Eros International Ltd has approached the Bombay High Court against Aanand L Rai and his production banner Colour Yellow Media Entertainment LLP, accusing them of unlawfully capitalising on the goodwill of Raanjhanaa while promoting TereIshk Mein. Eros, which produced Raanjhanaa, has filed a commercial intellectual property lawsuit along with an interim application, seeking damages amounting to ₹84 crore.

The corporate production house alleged that TereIshk Mein was promoted as a “spiritual sequel” to Raanjhanaa, thereby misleading audiences and exploiting the popularity of the earlier film. By naming multiple parties in the suit, Eros has turned the issue into a multi-party legal battle centred on intellectual property rights and brand association.

Eros has asserted that it is the producer and “exclusive owner of all intellectual property rights” related to Raanjhanaa. A key point highlighted in the complaint is the use of hashtags such as “From the world of Raanjhanaa” and “#WorldOfRaanjhanaa” in the teaser and promotional material of TereIshk Mein, which Eros claims amounts to unauthorised usage.

As of now, Aanand L Rai and the makers of TereIshk Mein have not issued an official response to the allegations. The case has sparked fresh debate around intellectual property, creative continuity, and marketing practices in the Hindi film industry.