Raj B Shetty to lead film adaptation of Poornachandra Tejaswi’s classic ‘Jugaari Cross’

In an era where literature-based films are becoming rare, celebrated Kannada writer Poornachandra Tejaswi’s iconic novel Jugaari Cross is making its way to the big screen. Director Gurudatta Ganiga, who has already garnered attention with his upcoming film Karavali, has now taken on the ambitious task of adapting this much-loved literary classic into a feature film.

The project was announced earlier, but curiosity surrounded the casting of the lead role. That suspense ended with the release of the film’s powerful title promo, revealing acclaimed actor Raj B. Shetty as the protagonist. Known for selecting unconventional scripts, Raj B. Shetty’s involvement has heightened expectations from audiences and critics alike.

The intense title promo features symbolic and gripping visuals—piles of skulls, streams of blood, and red gemstones—enhanced by a haunting musical score, creating a thrilling atmosphere. The striking visuals not only reflect the dark and raw tone of the story but have also set the stage for a grand cinematic experience.

This film marks the second collaboration between director Gurudatta Ganiga and Raj B. Shetty after Karavali. Interestingly, Jugaari Cross has already gone on floors even before Karavali hits the screens, showing the director-actor duo’s strong creative bond and commitment.

Produced by Gurudatta Ganiga under his home banner, Gurudatta Ganiga Films, the movie brings back Karavali cinematographer Abhimanyu Sadanandan, while the music will be composed by Sachin Basrur. Details about the rest of the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon. With filming set to begin shortly, Jugaari Cross is already one of the most eagerly awaited Kannada films of the year.