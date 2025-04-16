Raj Tarun’s Parents Protest at Lavanya’s House as Property Dispute and Legal Tensions Rise

The controversy between actor Raj Tarun and Lavanya has flared up again. On April 16, 2025, Raj Tarun’s parents protested outside Lavanya’s house in Kokapet. They claimed the house was built by their son and accused Lavanya of doing anti-social activities there. They questioned why they had to stay outside when the house belongs to Raj Tarun.

In response, Lavanya asserted that she has been residing in the house for 15 years and alleged that Raj Tarun's parents brought 15 individuals to attack her. She claimed that the CCTV cameras in front of her house were destroyed during the incident. Lavanya stated that the matter is currently in court and will be resolved through legal proceedings.​

Earlier, on February 13, 2025, Lavanya expressed her desire to withdraw the cases filed against Raj Tarun and publicly apologize to him and his parents. Lavanya admitted that she filed the case against Raj Tarun in anger after hearing rumors and now regrets it.

She also said that Mastan Sai trapped her in a drug case and misbehaved with several young women, including herself, by secretly recording inappropriate videos and photos. Lavanya said she fears for her life, claiming that some people are plotting to harm her. She asked Raj Tarun to give her a chance to apologize while she is still alive.

The situation remains tense, with both parties maintaining their positions and the legal process underway to address the allegations.