Rajasthani Film ‘Bharkhama’ Shines at JIFF: Honoured with Special Jury Mention Award

Rajasthani film 'Bharkhama' received widespread acclaim at the Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) 2025, where it was honoured with the prestigious Special Jury Mention Award. The special screening of the film was held at GT Inox, Malviya Nagar, Jaipur, leaving a lasting impression on film enthusiasts and critics alike. The presence of the film's cast and crew added to the significance of the event.

Produced under the banner of Sony Sanwata Entertainment, 'Bharkhama' is directed by S. Sagar and penned by IAS officer Dr Jitendra Kumar Soni. Known for his impactful and sensitive writing, Dr Soni masterfully intertwines Rajasthani literature, culture, and pressing social issues in the storyline.

The film beautifully portrays Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage while shedding light on critical social topics. The emotionally evocative songs, penned by Dhanraj Dadhich, successfully resonated with the audience and enhanced the film's narrative.

The lead roles are essayed by Shravan Sagar Kalyan, Anjali Raghav, Garima Kapoor, Rajveer Gurjar, Sahil Chandel, Jitendra Chawdi, Niks Bohra, Raj Kesot, Vinod Painter, and Ajay Yadav. Each actor delivered outstanding performances, breathing life into the characters and elevating the film's impact.

Prominent international film director Uwe Schwarzwalder and JIFF founder-director Hanu Roj attended the screening and lauded the film for its unique content and execution. Other notable attendees included Rajveer Gurjar, Niks Bohra, Dhanraj Dadhich, Harshit Mathur, Anil Jain, Manoj Phogat, Junjaram Thory, and writer-director Rakesh Tailor.

Producer Sony Sanwata commended the entire team for their dedication, stating, “'Bharakhma' is not just a film but a celebration of our cultural heritage and an effort to address significant social issues.”

The film received immense love and appreciation from both the audience and the jury, earning the Special Jury Mention Award. Lead actor Shravan Sagar expressed gratitude, saying, “This film is based on Rajasthani literature, and the love we’ve received motivates us to do even better.”

By preserving Rajasthan's cultural and literary essence, 'Bharakhma' has set a benchmark for regional cinema. The film's success underscores the potential of regional storytelling to resonate on global platforms.