Rajat Bedi flaunts Best Ensemble Cast trophy for ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ at Showsha Reel Awards 2026

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi celebrated a major moment in his career as he proudly flaunted the Best Ensemble Cast trophy won by the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2026. The actor appeared delighted while showcasing the honour, reflecting on the overwhelming response the series has received from audiences and critics alike.

Bedi, who played a key role in the satirical action-comedy drama, expressed gratitude for the recognition and the appreciation coming his way for the project. The series marked a significant milestone for the actor and contributed to his renewed visibility in the industry. The award recognised the collective performance of the cast, highlighting the ensemble strength that drove the show’s popularity.

Created and directed by Aryan Khan, the series premiered on Netflix in 2025 and offered a satirical take on the inner workings of Bollywood. Featuring actors such as Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal and others, the show blended action, comedy and industry commentary, quickly gaining attention after its release.

Speaking about the honour, Bedi also acknowledged the continued love for the series from viewers and industry insiders. The recognition at the Showsha Reel Awards reinforced the impact the show has made in the OTT space and highlighted the success of its ensemble cast.



