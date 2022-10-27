Rajinikanth on Rishab Shetty's Kantara: "Gave me goosebumps"

Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty, continues to receive appreciation from critics, performers, and directors. Rajinikanth is the most recent addition to the list. Blown by Kantara's amazing experience, Rajnikanth praised Rishab and his team for making "this masterpiece in Indian cinema." Rishab's Kantara likewise features him in the lead role. In a tweet, Rajinikanth stated, "The unknown is more than the known," No one in cinema could have put it better than Hombale Films. Kantara, you made me shiver. Hats off to you, Rishab Shetty, as a writer, director, and actor. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of this Indian movie classic."

Rishab Shetty additionally included a heart and folded hands emblem. "Dear Rajinikanth sir, you are the biggest superstar in India, and I have been your fan since childhood," the director-actor added, retweeting the veteran actor's review. Your gratitude has made my dream come reality. You encourage me to tell more local tales, and you inspire our audiences all over the world. Thank you very much, sir."