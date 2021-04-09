Rajinikanth Resumes Annaatthe Shoot Amid Corona Scare In Hyderabad

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth flew down to Hyderabad in a special chartered flight to resume the shooting of his much talked about movie "Annathhe". The actor, who was waiting for the completion of Tamil Nadu assembly elections, has resumed the shoot at Hyderabad studios. The "Annathhe" team, which has already announced the release date of the movie as November 14, has decided to complete the production of this movie on war footing.



The movie which has created high expectations among the audience, has a huge star cast including the likes of Nayanthara, Kushboo, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and others.

The movie which had commenced shooting after the relaxation of lockdown, was temporarily stalled after a few members of the crew tested positive for Coronavirus.

At the same time, actor Rajanikanth was also hospitalised due to some ailments and doctors had advised him rest for a few days. The shooting was resumed last month but the team had taken a break for some time. Now, the shooting of Annathhe is progressing in full swing at Hyderabad studios with necessary Covid precautions.

But Rajini fans have expressed their apprehensions about the super star's health in view of the second wave of Coronavirus. But we hear that Rajinikanth will be back in Chennai shortly after the completion of his shooting schedule.