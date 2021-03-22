Rajinikanth to have a special medical team

Tollywood: Superstar Rajinikanth wanted to enter politics just a couple of months ago. But just when he was about to foray into politics he faced some health issues and the actor has canceled his plans of entering into politics which came out as a shocker for the fans.

The fans who got disappointed condemned his decision by doing rallies against his decision. But, during the corona time, if his health got worsened, then the same fans would have felt devastated. So, most of the fans appreciated his decision of staying away from politics. Rajnikanth in December last year when he was shooting for 'Annatthe' movie, a couple of his team members tested positive for covid-19 and Rajinikanth also got sick at the same time and got admitted to the hospital. At that time Rajnikanth decided not to enter politics.

Now, the makers have recently resumed the shooting of the film and Rajnikanth has kept a medical team for him in the sets. But after seeing the present scenario, most of his fans are commenting that Rajnikanth took the right decision by staying away from politics.