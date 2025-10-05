Live
- Severe Landslides In Darjeeling Kill At Least 17, Rescue Efforts Continue Amid Heavy Rain
- Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Misses Key Event With Nirmala Sitharaman Due To Party Function
- UK Mosque Set Ablaze In Suspected Hate Crime; Police Launch Investigation After Arson Attack In Sussex
- Karur stampede: Special Investigation team begins probe
- Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Sahyadri in Malaysia for military cooperation
- Vishnu Vishal’s gripping thriller ‘Aaryan’locks Oct31 release
- CM Naidu responds to health incidents in Andhra Pradesh, seeks report
- ‘Ugly Story’teaser unveils a dark tale of love, desire, and obsession
- Team ‘Sasivadane’ expressesconfidence on the film
- ‘Raju GariGadhi 4: Śrichakram’promises a divine blend of horror, faith, and fun
‘Raju GariGadhi 4: Śrichakram’promises a divine blend of horror, faith, and fun
After the blockbuster success of Mirai, South India’s leading production house, People Media Factory, is back with another grand spectacle — Raju...
After the blockbuster success of Mirai, South India’s leading production house, People Media Factory, is back with another grand spectacle — Raju GariGadhi 4: Śrichakram. Directed by Ohmkar, the creative force behind the cult horror-comedy franchise, the fourth installment promises to redefine the genre with a bigger scale and deeper mysticism.
The film is being produced with lavish production values under the powerful backing of People Media Factory. The announcement poster, depicting a woman in a red saree levitating before a multi-armed goddess idol, evokes a haunting yet divine energy, setting the tone for the film’s fusion of spirituality and supernatural suspense.
Carrying the tagline “A Divine Horror Begins,” Śrichakram teases an intense cinematic experience that blends devotion, fear, and humor. Set in the mysterious village of Kaalikapuram, the film explores ancient beliefs, buried secrets, and eerie manifestations while balancing thrilling moments with mass-appeal comedy.
SS Thaman will score the music, while Sameer Reddy handles cinematography and Tammiraju serves as editor. Sri Nagendra Tangala is the production designer, with dialogues by AjjuMahakali.
The makers promise that Raju GariGadhi 4 – Śrichakram will be an unforgettable theatrical event — where goosebumps meet giggles, and devotion meets dread.