‘Raju GariGadhi 4: Śrichakram’promises a divine blend of horror, faith, and fun

After the blockbuster success of Mirai, South India’s leading production house, People Media Factory, is back with another grand spectacle — Raju GariGadhi 4: Śrichakram. Directed by Ohmkar, the creative force behind the cult horror-comedy franchise, the fourth installment promises to redefine the genre with a bigger scale and deeper mysticism.

The film is being produced with lavish production values under the powerful backing of People Media Factory. The announcement poster, depicting a woman in a red saree levitating before a multi-armed goddess idol, evokes a haunting yet divine energy, setting the tone for the film’s fusion of spirituality and supernatural suspense.

Carrying the tagline “A Divine Horror Begins,” Śrichakram teases an intense cinematic experience that blends devotion, fear, and humor. Set in the mysterious village of Kaalikapuram, the film explores ancient beliefs, buried secrets, and eerie manifestations while balancing thrilling moments with mass-appeal comedy.

SS Thaman will score the music, while Sameer Reddy handles cinematography and Tammiraju serves as editor. Sri Nagendra Tangala is the production designer, with dialogues by AjjuMahakali.

The makers promise that Raju GariGadhi 4 – Śrichakram will be an unforgettable theatrical event — where goosebumps meet giggles, and devotion meets dread.