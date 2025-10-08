Rajvir Jawanda Dies at 35 in Road Accident—Fans Mourn Punjabi Singer’s Sudden Death

Popular Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda has died at the age of 35 in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh. He suffered serious head and spinal injuries and was on life support for 12 days at Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

Doctors declared his condition extremely critical from day one. There was no improvement, and he sadly passed away.

Known for popular songs like Surname, Kamla, and Sardari, Rajvir Jawanda acted in movies such as "Jind Jaan" and "Mindo Taseeldarni."

His death is a big loss to Punjabi music and film. Fans and celebrities are mourning his sudden passing.