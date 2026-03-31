‘Rakasa’ team exudes confidence at grand pre-release event

The makers of Rakasa, produced by Niharika Konidela in association with Umesh Kumar Bansal under the Pink Elephant Pictures banner and presented by Zee Studios, held a grand pre-release event on Monday ahead of the film’s theatrical release on April 3. Directed by Manasa Sharma, the film stars Sangeeth Shobhan and Nayan Sarika in the lead roles.

Speaking at the event, Niharika Konidela expressed happiness about collaborating with Zee Studios and praised director Manasa Sharma’s passion for cinema. She said Pink Elephant Pictures has always focused on encouraging fresh talent and unique concepts, despite facing questions about taking unconventional paths. Niharika added that the film was made with sincerity and hard work, hoping it would entertain audiences from start to finish.

Lead actor Sangeeth Shobhan recalled sharing a picture with Niharika and Manasa last year and said the team has been determined to deliver a good film to audiences. He praised the technical team, particularly the cinematography and music, and expressed confidence that viewers would appreciate the film when it releases.

Actress Nayan Sarika said Rakasa marks her third collaboration with Pink Elephant Pictures and expressed gratitude for the opportunity. She appreciated the supportive environment on set and her strong rapport with co-star Sangeeth Shobhan.

Director Manasa Sharma credited Niharika for giving her the opportunity to direct the film and thanked the cast and crew for their support throughout the journey.

Several members of the technical team, including music director Anudeep Dev and cinematographer Raju Edurolu, also shared their excitement about the project. With strong promotions and positive buzz, the team expressed confidence that Rakasa will entertain audiences when it hits theatres on April 3.