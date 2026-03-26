‘Rakasa’ trailer launch turns into high-energy campus celebration in Madanapalle

The trailer launch of Rakasa transformed into a vibrant and energetic event at the Madanapalle Institute of Technology and Science, where a national-level techno-cultural fest provided the perfect backdrop. Just hours after its digital release, the film’s team brought the trailer directly to students, creating a lively, crowd-driven celebration filled with excitement and interaction.

The event began with engaging audio-visual presentations introducing lead actors Niharika Konidela, Sangeeth Sobhan, Nayana Sarika, and Getup Srinu through quirky and humorous segments, instantly connecting with the student audience.

Producer Subba Reddy expressed delight at the overwhelming response, highlighting the film’s rooted folklore concept. Getup Srinu praised the film’s entertainment value, while Nayana Sarika added a playful touch with her interaction, which turned into a humorous on-stage prank, drawing loud cheers.

Addressing the crowd, Niharika Konidela confirmed the prank and appreciated the electrifying atmosphere, stating that launching the trailer in Madanapalle turned out to be a memorable decision. She also confirmed the film’s release on April 3, promising a complete entertainer.

Sangeeth Sobhan further fueled the excitement, assuring audiences of a fun-filled cinematic experience. The event concluded with the cast joining students for a lively dance, turning the launch into a festive celebration.

Directed by Manasa Sharma and backed by Zee Studios, Rakasa blends folklore, humour, and fantasy, building strong momentum ahead of its theatrical release.