Rakul Preet Singh Is Introduced As Surpanakha From Ramayana

It is well known that the India’s most-loved movie Ramayana is all set to hit the big screens on 5th November, 2026 on the occasion of Diwali festival. As the release date is nearing, the makers are busy with their promotions. Of late, they also screened the first premiere of this mythological tale in Los Angeles and received a thunderous applause from the audience. This not only boosted the advance sales but also raised the expectations bar a notch higher. We have already witnessed the first look posters of Ranbir Kapoor as Shree Ram, Sai Pallavi as Seetha Devi, Arun Govil as King Dasaratha, Sheeba as Manthara and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

And now, they dropped the first look poster of Rakul Preet Singh on social media and introduced her as Surpanakha. Take a look!

Jansthan ki Rajkumari, Surpanakha. Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha. Experience Ramayana in cinemas worldwide from November 5, across all premium formats. https://t.co/jcKxZnpzNd — The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) October 30, 2026

This post reads, “Jansthan ki Rajkumari, Surpanakha. Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha. Experience Ramayana in cinemas worldwide from November 5, across all premium formats.”

Rakul looked so beautiful as Surpanakha and stunned all and sundry withy her royal appeal.

Well, the earlier released trailer of Ramayan highlighted how Raavan turns deadly with Lord Brahma’s boons and turns into a supreme demon. On the other hand, the intro of Ranbir Kapoor as Maryada Purushottam Rama also made the trailer worth watching. Further the trailer establishes Shri Ram as symbol of Dharma and Raavan as a symbol of Adharma. Even the VFX shots that disappointed in the last trailer, have been improved and raised the expectations on the movie.

This movie also has an ensemble cast of:

• Ranbir Kapoor as Rama

• Ravi Dubey as Lakshman

• Sai Pallavi as Sita

• Kiara Sadh as young Sita

• Sunny Deol as Hanuman

• Yash as Ravana

• Arun Govil as Dasharatha

• Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi

• Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya

• Sonal Jha as Sumitra

• Adinath Kothare as Bharata

• Nitish Sharma as Shatrughna

• Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari

• Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha

This most-awaited movie is all set to hit the theatres on 5th November on the occasion of the Diwali festival. Ramayan Part One is being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and is being bankrolled by Namit Malhotra and Yash under the Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations DNEG banners.