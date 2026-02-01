Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela blessed with twins, Chiranjeevi calls it a moment of ‘pure joy’

Mumbai: Telugu superstar Ram Charan and his wife, philanthropist Upasana Konidela, have been blessed with twins — a baby boy and a baby girl — bringing double joy to the Konidela family.

The happy news was shared by megastar Chiranjeevi, who took to social media to announce the arrival of the newest members of the family. Expressing his delight, the veteran actor wrote that his son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana have been blessed with twins, calling it a moment of immense happiness and gratitude.

Sharing an update on their health, Chiranjeevi informed fans that both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. He further expressed his joy at becoming a grandparent once again, describing the occasion as a moment of “pure joy and divine blessing” for him and his wife, Surekha. The actor also thanked fans, friends and well-wishers for their prayers, love and blessings.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, who tied the knot in June 2012, have long been one of the most admired couples in the Telugu film industry. The two had known each other for several years before getting engaged in December 2011. Upasana is the Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Charity and is widely recognised for her work in healthcare and philanthropy.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara, in June 2023. The announcement of their second pregnancy was made during Diwali 2025, when Upasana shared a video from her Seemantham (traditional baby shower) ceremony on social media. Along with the video, she captioned it, “This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings.”

On the professional front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Peddi, in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu Sharma in pivotal roles.