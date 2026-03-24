Ram Gopal Varma confirms Aishwarya Rai Bachchan not part of Sarkar 4

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma confirmed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will not be part of his much-anticipated sequel Sarkar 4.

During an interaction with one of the leading news portals , the director spoke about the upcoming instalment, revealing that the film would explore a significantly broader and more expansive world compared to its predecessors. He stated that while the core essence of the franchise would remain intact, the narrative would delve deeper into events happening behind the scenes, presented on a much larger scale.

When asked about audience expectations from Sarkar 4, Varma said the storyline would be entirely different and more layered, with a stronger emphasis on scale and storytelling depth.

Responding to speculation about the cast, particularly whether Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan would return alongside Aishwarya, the filmmaker clarified that while reports suggested the presence of Amitabh and Abhishek, Aishwarya would not feature in the film.

Varma made the announcement while attending the opening day of the Red Lorry Film Festival, where he also revealed that shooting for Sarkar 4 was set to commence next month.

The original Sarkar, released in 2005, had starred Amitabh Bachchan as Subhash Nagre, with Abhishek Bachchan portraying his son Shankar. The sequel, Sarkar Raj, released in 2008, introduced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the role of Anita Rajan.

The third instalment, Sarkar 3, had hit theatres in 2017, featuring Amitabh and Abhishek reprising their roles alongside actors like Yami Gautam, Manoj Bajpayee, and Amit Sadh.

With the fourth instalment now in development, anticipation remained h