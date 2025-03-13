Ram Gopal Varma, Krishna Vamsi, Anjum Rajabali, Sekhar Kammula, Devi Sri Prasad and More: Red Lorry Film Festival brings unmissable sessions on the nuances of Indian cinema

Get ready to step into the world of cinema like never before! Red Lorry Film Festival, India’s premier international film festival curated by BookMyShow, is back with an experience that goes far beyond just watching films. Scheduled to take place from March 21st to March 23rd, 2025, at Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad, this year’s festival brings together an exceptional lineup of acclaimed producers, visionary directors, masterful screenwriters, celebrated music composers and renowned actors, offering cinephiles a rare glimpse behind the scenes. Book season passes exclusively on BookMyShow.

The second edition of Red Lorry Film Festival is brought to you by BookAChange, by BookMyShow Foundation, empowering emerging artists through the transformative power of cinema.

Red Lorry Film Festival returns bigger, bolder and more immersive than ever, showcasing over 120 diverse stories alongside thought-provoking discussions led by the Indian film industry’s most influential voices. From legendary filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma decoding industry trends to Sekhar Kammula’s journey through evolving storytelling and Devi Sri Prasad’s celebration of 25 years in music, the festival offers a deep dive into the craft of cinema. Master storyteller Anjum Rajabali unravels the secrets of compelling narratives, while Krishna Vamsi, Shiva Balaji and Navadeep reveal behind-the-scenes film-making insights. Venkat C. Dileep explores the shift from celluloid to digital, Tess Joseph breaks down global casting trends and Ramesh Prasad discusses preserving cinematic legacies. With V.N. Aditya framing emotions on screen, Neelakanta reimagining narratives and debut director Shrikaran Beecharaju offering a raw look at first-time filmmaking, the festival promises an unforgettable experience where tradition meets innovation and attendees gain rare access to the minds shaping Indian cinema.

LEGACY TALKS – SHAPING THE FUTURE WHILE HONORING THE PAST

Friday, March 21st, 2025 at 10:00 AM

Step into the world of cinematic heritage with Ramesh Prasad, a stalwart of the film industry, as he will whisk up the remarkable journey of carrying forward a rich filmmaking legacy. With years of experience and a deep understanding of the evolving industry, he will share valuable insights on preserving the essence of a legacy while adapting to new-age storytelling techniques.

CASTING WITHOUT BORDERS – THE GLOBAL EVOLUTION OF TALENT

Friday, March 21st, 2025 at 2:30 PM

Renowned casting director Tess Joseph will explore the shifting dynamics of casting on a global scale. As stories become more diverse and inclusive, she will reveal how filmmakers can discover talent that transcends cultures, ensure authentic representation and assemble the perfect cast for international audiences.

FROM FIRST FRAME TO FINAL CUT – A DIRECTOR’S DEBUT JOURNEY

Friday, March 21st, 2025 at 5:30 PM

Filmmaker Shrikaran Beecharaju will share an unfiltered look at what it takes to bring a debut film to life. From navigating production challenges to refining creative decisions, he will guide aspiring directors through the rollercoaster ride of making their first feature offering practical lessons for those ready to leap into filmmaking.

CINEMA REIMAGINED – WHAT LIES AHEAD FOR FILMMAKING

Friday, March 21st, 2025 at 6:45 PM

Visionary filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma will take cinephiles on a journey into the future of cinema. As streaming platforms, AI and changing audience behaviors reshape the industry, he will offer bold predictions and insights on how filmmakers can stay ahead of the curve while pushing creative boundaries.

THE DIRECTOR’S CUT – THE ART OF DIRECTOR-ACTOR CHEMISTRY

Friday, March 21st, 2025 at 8 PM

Acclaimed filmmaker Krishna Vamsi, alongside actors Shiva Balaji and Navadeep, will uncover the magic behind the director-actor collaboration. This session will explore how filmmakers and performers work together to bring characters to life, revealing the creative and technical choices that shape compelling cinematic performances.

FROM FILM REELS TO FUTURE TECH – CINEMATOGRAPHY’S DIGITAL REVOLUTION

Saturday, March 22nd, 2025 at 11 AM

Cinematographer Venkat C. Dileep will take audiences on a deep dive into the evolution of visual storytelling, from classic celluloid to today’s cutting-edge digital innovations. Expect insights on the impact of VFX, CGI and AI in filmmaking, and how technology will continue redefining the cinematic experience.

THE VISUAL LANGUAGE OF CINEMA – MASTERING EMOTIONAL STORYTELLING

Saturday, March 22nd, 2025 at 2:30 PM

Filmmaker V.N. Aditya will break down the crucial elements that turn a scene into a masterpiece. From lighting and framing to sound and pacing, he will reveal how directors craft visual emotions that leave a lasting impact on audiences.

EVOLVING WITH CINEMA – A FILMMAKER’S GUIDE TO TIMELESS STORYTELLING

Saturday, March 22nd, 2025 at 5:45 PM

Visionary filmmaker Sekhar Kammula will share his experiences in adapting to the ever-changing landscape of cinema. As new trends emerge and storytelling techniques evolve, he will provide a masterclass on staying true to artistic vision while embracing industry transformations.

SCRIPTING SUCCESS – THE SECRET TO WRITING POWERFUL STORIES

Sunday, March 23rd, 2025 at 10:30 AM

Legendary screenwriter Anjum Rajabali will unlock the secrets of crafting unforgettable narratives. Aspiring and seasoned writers alike will gain valuable insights into building layered characters, structuring compelling screenplays and mastering the nuances of impactful storytelling.

CLASSIC STORIES, MODERN TWISTS – REINVENTING CINEMA FOR A NEW GENERATION

Sunday, March 23rd, 2025 at 2:30 PM

Award-winning filmmaker Neelakanta will explore how filmmakers can breathe fresh life into traditional narratives. This session will offer a fascinating look at how classic themes can be reimagined for contemporary audiences while retaining their timeless essence.

THE DSP LEGACY – CELEBRATING 25 YEARS OF MUSICAL MAGIC

Sunday, March 23rd, 2025 at 7 PM

Celebrated composer Devi Sri Prasad will take cinephiles behind the music that has defined generations. From high-energy dance numbers to soulful melodies, he will share never-heard-before stories of his legendary compositions, creative process and the evolution of film music. This session promises to be a treat for music lovers and aspiring composers alike.

Ashish Saksena, Festival Director - Red Lorry Film Festival and COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow said, “At Red Lorry Film Festival, we celebrate cinema’s universal power to unite audiences. The phenomenal response to our debut edition highlighted India’s growing appreciation for global films and this year, we’re taking the experience to the next level. Expanding to Hyderabad and returning to Mumbai, we’re curating a truly immersive experience, not just with exceptional screenings but also with exclusive masterclasses and fireside chats that offer deeper insights into the art of filmmaking. Red Lorry Film Festival is more than just a film festival; it’s a gateway to global cinema that aims to offer movie connoisseurs an experience to connect with films and the faces behind these narratives in a meaningful way.”

This year’s festival line-up promises a breathtaking exploration of world cinema, with Red Lorry Film Festival: Take 2 in Mumbai and an exciting debut chapter, Red Lorry Film Festival: Parallel Verse, in one of India’s most movie-loving cities, Hyderabad.

Don’t miss out on the chance to revel in the best of global cinema; mark your calendars and prepare for an unforgettable cinematic journey.

