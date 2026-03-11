Ram Gopal Verma Ji talks about his opinions and predictions about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Director Ram Gopal Verma Ji has given his opinions about Dhurandhar 2 which is soon going to be released in theaters. It has created a lot of discussion in the film industry. His statement about the film has also started a South film industry debate about competition in Indian cinema.

According to what Ram Gopal Verma ji said about Dhurandhar, the directors say that the sequel would have a major impact and would set an example for commercial films in our country. He believes that setting major examples can change the way directors think about making their own movies. Dhurandhar is said to bring something extremely new and intense to the media.

Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the first part of the movie. This sequel has brought a lot of attention towards itself. The movie is set to be released in a lot of languages due to its worldwide popularity. The expectations for the sequel is extremely high.

Varma also made a bold Dhurandhar box office prediction. He said that if the movie earns around ₹1500–₹2000 crore, it could create history. Crossing the Indian cinema box office 2000 crore mark would be a huge achievement for any Bollywood film.

His RGV South cinema comment also created reactions online. Varma suggested that if the movie becomes such a big hit, it might challenge the dominance of big South Indian “pan-India” films at the box office. This idea quickly started a South film industry debate among fans and movie experts.

To total it all up at the very end, the latest news for the sequel of Dhurandar is that there has been a lot of discussions about how good the film is going to be. The fans are now waiting patiently to see how the movie turns out and performs in the box-office.