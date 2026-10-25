‘Ranabaali’ team thanks audience for its massive success in Anantapur event

Vijay Deverakonda’s pan India film Ranabaali is receiving a positive response at the box office with Rayalaseema being one of the major hubs of appreciation. The team recently hosted a grand Ranabheri event in Anantapur to thank the audience.

The film directed by Rahul Sankrityan and starring Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Jayamma is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers. It is presented by T-Series. “Ranabaali was made keeping the culture and the heritage of Rayalaseema in mind. I am elated that the film Ranabaali has been showing house full numbers in this very theatre where I used to watch movies as a student,” Vijay said while addressing the audience.

Director Rahul Sankrityan said that it was an emotional moment while producer Naveen Yerneni said that it is the biggest blockbuster of Vijay’s career. Rashmika also thanked the fans for loving her character through a video message.

The team said that the audience played a huge part in making the film a success despite the initial mixed reactions and negative propaganda.



