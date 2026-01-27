Ranbir Kapoor praises Rani Mukerji as a timeless talent on her 30-year milestone

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has heaped heartfelt praise on veteran actress Rani Mukerji as she celebrates three decades in Hindi cinema, describing her as “one for the ages” and one of the greatest actors in the industry.

Speaking about his experience working with Rani on his debut film Sawaariya, Ranbir said she was not only his first co-star but also someone who gave him a crucial boost of confidence early in his career. He recalled that Rani told him if he worked hard, he would go far — words he hasn’t forgotten. He also expressed deep admiration for her grace, charm and brilliance both as a person and as an actor.

Ranbir highlighted how Rani’s choice of roles has helped shape the portrayal of women in Hindi cinema and said it has been inspiring to see the entire film fraternity celebrate her iconic legacy. “I have always felt that Rani is one for the ages, one of the greatest ever actors in India,” he said, thanking her for the movies, memories, nostalgia and powerful performances she has delivered over the years.

Rani Mukerji, who will soon be seen in Mardaani 3, continues to be recognised for her impactful roles and enduring contribution to Indian cinema.