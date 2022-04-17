Ranbir Kisses His Beautiful Wife Alia Bhatt During The Cake Cutting Ceremony

It is all known that Bollywood's lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied a knot on 14th April, 2022 at the Vastu building, Mumbai amid close family members and industry friends. Since then, the newlywed's pics are doing rounds on the internet and are creating noise on social media… Off late, Ranbir's brother-in-law Bharat shared a few more beautiful pics from the cake cutting event and showed us how Ranbir showered all his love on his dear wife…



Along with sharing the pics, Bharat also wrote, "Last few days have been straight out of a fairytale. Congratulations to the beautiful couple and wishing you both a wonderful journey ahead full of love, happiness and lots of babies. God bless @aliaabhatt #Rans".

The first one is the beautiful wedding pic and coming to the second one, Ranbir kissed his bride Alia during the cake cutting event. The third one is the Sangeet one, where Ranbir and Neetu are seen shaking their legs with much happiness. In the next one, he went down on his knees and is seen expressing his love for Alia. Then comes the 'Boys' gang of Kapoor Khaandan followed by a group pic. Then Riddhima and her daughter are seen enjoying the Sangeet party. In the eighth pic, Neetu Kapoor posed with her daughter Riddhima's family. The next one is a special one as Kapoors posed with Bhatts for a group pic! The last one definitely makes us go emotional as Ranbir is all holding his late father Rishi Kapoor's framed pic!

Alia Bhatt also shared the beautiful 'Mehndi' pics and is seen all happy posing with her dear love Ranbir… She also wrote, "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these!"