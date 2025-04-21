Randeep Hooda calls meeting Prime Minister Modi with his mother a great ‘honour and privilege’

Mumbai: Actor Randeep Hooda recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by his mother, Asha Hooda, and his sister, Dr. Anjali Hooda. The 'Jaat' actor took to social media to express his gratitude and share the highlights of the meeting.

In his post, Hooda spoke about the insightful conversation he had with the Prime Minister, commending his wisdom and visionary thoughts on India's future. The actor also revealed that the meeting was focused on various important topics, including the global rise of Indian cinema and the increasing prominence of authentic storytelling in the industry.

One of the key discussions was centered around the government’s new OTT platform, WAVES, designed to amplify Indian voices and elevate the country's presence on the world stage.

Randeep took to his Instagram handle to share his photos with PM Modi and penned a heartfelt note that read, “It was a great honour and a privilege to meet the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. His insight, wisdom, and thoughts on the future of our great country are always so inspiring. His pat on the back is a great encouragement to keep doing good work in our respective fields and contributing to the growth of our nation.”

“We spoke about the global rise of Indian cinema, the power of authentic storytelling, and the government’s visionary new OTT platform—WAVES—set to amplify Indian voices on the world stage. It was also a proud family moment to be joined by my mother, Asha Hooda, and sister, Dr. Anjali Hooda, who also exchanged thoughts with the PM on his initiatives of anti obesity drive and holistic wellness,” the actor added. The family was deeply moved by the Prime Minister’s receptiveness and encouragement for the arts and regional welfare.

Not to forget, back in 2014, during the promotion of his vigilante film 'Ungli,' Randeep Hooda had openly admitted to being a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an interview, he praised the Modi government and several of its initiatives, including the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Work-wise, Randeep is currently garnering praise for his performance in the Sunny Deol-starrer action drama “Jaat.”