Randeep Hooda says language and culture are his greatest strengths, not barriers

Mumbai: Actor Randeep Hooda has said that staying rooted in one’s language and culture is not a limitation but a powerful strength that shapes identity, perspective and creativity. Emphasising the importance of cultural pride, the actor stated that his personal and professional journey has always been guided by a deep connection to his roots.

Speaking to one of the leading news agencies, Randeep said he believes that moving forward in life does not mean leaving behind one’s heritage. “I have always believed in embracing your roots as we move forward with time. For me, language and culture are not limitations; they are strengths that define who we are and how we see the world,” he said.

The actor is currently associating himself with a storytelling platform that focuses on regional languages such as Haryanvi, Rajasthani and Bhojpuri. He shared that stories grounded in local culture and lived experiences have a lasting impact on audiences.

“The stories that stay with us the longest are the ones that sound familiar, feel lived-in and come from a place of truth. Associating with storytelling that honours regional languages and cultural identity feels deeply personal to me, because it reflects the values I have always carried,” Randeep added.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Randeep and his wife Lin Laishram are preparing to welcome their first child. The couple shared the happy news with fans on November 29 through a joint Instagram post. Along with a picture, they wrote, “Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way.”

Randeep and Lin first met while working with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group, Motley. Their friendship soon turned into love, and the two began living together during the COVID-19 lockdown. They made their relationship public in 2022 and eventually tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur.

On the professional front, Randeep was last seen in the Sunny Deol-starrer action film Jaat. He will next appear in the much-anticipated epic war drama Operation Khukri.

Notably, Randeep has secured the official film rights to the book “Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad” by Major General Rajpal Punia and Damini Punia. The film will depict the gripping real-life events of 2000, when 233 Indian soldiers were taken hostage by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and the daring rescue mission that followed.

Randeep will portray Major General Raj Pal Punia, who was then a young Company Commander of the 14th Mechanised Infantry. The role will showcase his leadership during the tense standoff and the high-risk rescue operation carried out in challenging jungle warfare conditions.