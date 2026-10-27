‘Rangulu Ranguley’ captures Rama and Sita’s love story

Namit Malhotra’s ‘Ramayana’ has unveiled the song ‘Rangulu Ranguley’, bringing Lord Rama and Maa Sita’s love story to audiences nationwide through stunning visuals and soulful music.

Featuring vocals by Raghav Kaushik and Vaishali Samant in Telugu, the song has music composed by A. R. Rahman and lyrics by Rakendu Mouli.

The song brings together striking landscapes, majestic palace settings, and glimpses of the couple’s wedding, capturing the beauty and emotional depth of their relationship.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita, ‘Rangulu Ranguley’ is available on the official YouTube channels of World of Ramayana and T-Series and is streaming on all platforms. Released simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam, the song brings the musical experience to audiences across languages.

It moves through different moments in their journey, from the grandeur of the palace and the sacredness of their wedding to their life beyond Ayodhya. Scenes featuring Rama with his bow and arrow and sword add to the visual appeal, while the expansive landscapes establish the world in which their story unfolds.

Beyond the grandeur of its settings, ‘Rangulu Ranguley’ offers glimpses of the bond between Rama and Sita. Their wedding sequences capture the joy and sanctity of their union, while the visuals from their journey into Vanvas bring another dimension to their relationship. Away from the palace, these moments offer an intimate look at the couple as they embark on a life shaped by duty, faith, and togetherness.

The song brings together an accomplished musical collaboration, with A. R. Rahman composing the music and Dr. Kumar Vishwas penning the Hindi lyrics. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal lend their voices to the Hindi version, while each language features its own vocalists and lyricist.

Speaking about composing the music for ‘Ramayana’ and bringing Rama and Sita’s love story to life through ‘Rangulu Ranguley’, A. R. Rahman said, “Ramayana is a story that has lived in the hearts of people for generations, and approaching it through music was a very special experience for me. There is a certain purity and tenderness in the relationship between Rama and Sita that I wanted the music to hold on to. With Rangulu Ranguley, I hope listeners feel that warmth and devotion, and find something personal in the melody. Some stories don’t need to be explained; they simply need to be felt.”



