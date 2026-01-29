Ranveer Singh booked by Karnataka Police for allegedly insulting Daiva traditions

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for allegedly insulting sacred Daiva traditions and hurting religious sentiments during an event held at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), officials said on Thursday.

The FIR was filed by the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru following a complaint lodged by advocate Prashanth Methal. The actor has been booked under Sections 196 (threat to public order and social cohesion), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 302 (intentional acts aimed at wounding religious feelings through words, gestures or representations) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

According to the complaint, the alleged act was deliberate, intentional and malicious, with the intention of outraging the religious sentiments of Hindu devotees and promoting disharmony in society. The complainant claimed that the actor insulted the sacred ‘Chavundi Daiva’, thereby showing disrespect towards a deeply revered religious and cultural tradition and disturbing communal harmony.

It has been alleged that Ranveer Singh enacted an emotional Daiva scene inspired by Kantara: Chapter 1 during the closing ceremony of IFFI, despite an alleged request not to perform the ritualistic act on stage. The complainant stated that Chavundi Daiva is not a female ghost, as allegedly referred to by the actor, but a powerful guardian spirit symbolising justice, protection and divine feminine energy, holding immense religious significance in the coastal regions of Karnataka.

Referring to the deity as a ghost has been described in the complaint as blasphemous and a serious insult to Hindu religious beliefs and practices. The FIR notes that the complainant is a devotee of Chavundi Daiva, which is also his family deity, and that he has worshipped the goddess since childhood as part of the traditional Bhoota Kola rituals of coastal Karnataka.

The complaint further states that on November 28, 2025, during the closing ceremony of IFFI held in Goa, Ranveer Singh, while present on stage alongside the lead actor of Kantara: Chapter 1, allegedly performed actions that mocked and insulted the sacred Daiva tradition. It is also alleged that the actor imitated the divine expressions of Panjurli and Guliga Daiva in a crude, comical and derogatory manner.

The complainant claimed that the actor, being a widely followed public figure, carried out the alleged act on an international platform with the knowledge that it could hurt the religious sentiments of devotees. The video of the performance reportedly went viral on social media, causing distress, anger and resentment among devotees, including the complainant.

The complainant stated that he became aware of the incident after viewing the video on Instagram, posted by an account named “Brief Chaat”. Police officials confirmed that further investigation into the matter is currently underway.