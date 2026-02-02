Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar with director Aditya Dhar has reached new heights in the theatres after it received an Netflix release. Website for tracking trade Sacnilk said that the thriller's spy plot made 1300 dhurandhar box office collection after its 59 days in cinemas. The Ranveer Singh-directed film has earned more than 1 million rupees over the course of its run in India itself.

Even though, Dhurandhar is bringing in between 40 and 50 lakh a day during its ninth week in cinemas and adds to its overall business, despite it being the largest Bollywood blockbuster of all time. The thriller that spies made 45 lakh net (gross earnings after tax) in India on Sunday.

Since Dhurandhar does not face significant dhurandhar global collection competition from other big ticket cinemas that release films have been streaming all over the place for two months after the film's release.

Dhurandhar is written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh Akshaye Khanna Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan playing key roles in the film.

The film recounts the actual events that led to the hijacking at Rs 1999 of the IC-814 plane and an attack on the Indian Parliament attack in 2001 as well as the Mumbai attacks of 2008, and locating the undercover spy network that was operating from the Lyari gang in Pakistan.

Its sequel Dhurandhar 2 - The Revenge will be available on the 19th of March.